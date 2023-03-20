Keira Knightley: This is the best piece of beauty advice I've ever been given...

Keira Knightley believes that "less is more" when it comes to makeup.

The 37-year-old actress admitted that she used to enjoy wearing a lot of makeup when she was younger but her "approach" to beauty has changed as the years have gone on and she now prefers to relax in the bath with a face mask.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar for their 'What's Inside My Beauty Bag?' series, she said: "The best piece of beauty advice I've ever been given is less is more. My approach to beauty has changed over time, I definitely wear a lot less now. I really enjoyed a lot of makeup when I was younger but now I really see a lovely bath with some lovely smelling salts and a face mask as a really gorgeous thing to do. It is a real moment of relaxation and calm, and I really enjoy that."

The 'Atonement' actress has been married to musician James Righton, 39, since 2013 and has Edie, seven as well as thee-year-old Delilah with him and went on to admit that her attitude to beauty has also "changed" since she became a mother.

She added: "My approach to beauty has changed since becoming a mother. I think I enjoy it a lot more. The idea of an expensive cream that smells lovely and feels lovely, I totally appreciate it as the luxury it is. I think as far as makeup goes, I probably do it a lot less but I'm looking for stuff that will give me a quick zhuzh because that's all I've got time for, but I like a good cream!"

