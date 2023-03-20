Saweetie "loves" being able to express herself through fashion.

The 29-year-old rap star - whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper- can often be seen posing in garish outfits at glamorous events but explained that she is quite a "moody" person and enjoys being able to convey that through her fashion choices.

She told The Independent: "My signature look is definitely lip gloss and some lashes. I love how I’m able to express my mood through outfits. [My style] is moody, like my sign, because I’m a Cancer! I love to have fun with fashion, there’s no limits."

Meanwhile, the 'Closer' hitmaker went on to add that "women make the world colourful" and believes that feminism is about being "unapologetic."

She said: "I’m so pro-women. I feel like women make the world colourful. I love to support other women and it’s so cool to see what they are doing with their own art. It's about being unapologetic, supporting yourself, loving yourself, as well as supporting and loving other women.

Saweetie is also looking forward to her milestone 30th birthday in July and is to continue her tradition of throwing a themed costume party and just needs to decide on a theme after previously encouraging her guests to dress up as 1990s pop icons.

She added: "I always like my birthday parties to have a theme, so everyone can come dressed up.I did Scarface [previously], I did a 90s party, so am trying to figure out what’s next. I’m going to have lots of fun with my family and friends."