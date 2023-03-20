A Persona 5 spin-off is on the way with a new set of Phantom Thieves

Published
2023/03/20 13:00 (GMT)

A free-to-play 'Persona 5' spin-off is on the way.

Black Wings Game Studio has announced 'Persona 5: The Phantom X' is coming to the PC and mobile platforms.

The game was supervised by P-Studio, the subsidiary of Atlus, the developer behind the main 'Persona' franchise.

The spin-off follows a new set of Phantom Thieves and has a theme of “desire".

What's more, cat companion Morgana has been replaced by a talking owl and protagonist Wonder will have school student Awilda in tow.

A public test is scheduled for March 29.

At the time of writing, there is no word on whether it will receive an English-language localisation.

© BANG Media International

morgana wonder

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended