A free-to-play 'Persona 5' spin-off is on the way.

Black Wings Game Studio has announced 'Persona 5: The Phantom X' is coming to the PC and mobile platforms.

The game was supervised by P-Studio, the subsidiary of Atlus, the developer behind the main 'Persona' franchise.

The spin-off follows a new set of Phantom Thieves and has a theme of “desire".

What's more, cat companion Morgana has been replaced by a talking owl and protagonist Wonder will have school student Awilda in tow.

A public test is scheduled for March 29.

At the time of writing, there is no word on whether it will receive an English-language localisation.