Xbox boss Phil Spencer has revealed that the tech giant is hoping to launch a mobile app store for games across all mobile devices.

The CEO of Microsoft Gaming has confirmed the app's launch would be part of the firm's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In March next year, an update to the EU's Digital Markets Act could see rivals Apple and Google forced to have other companies' app stores on iPhones and Android devices, however, the business executive sees it as a "huge opportunity".

Speaking to FT, Spencer said: "We want to be in a position to offer Xbox and content from both us and our third-party partners across any screen where somebody would want to play.

"Today, we can't do that on mobile devices but we want to build towards a world that we think will be coming where those devices are opened up."

"The Digital Markets Act that's coming - those are the kinds of things that we are planning for.

"I think it's a huge opportunity."

It's all dependent on the deal going through and the DMA being approved.

The European Commission has just delayed its decision on whether Microsoft's takeover of Activision Blizzard should go ahead to May 22.