Zack Snyder has revealed he's working on a role-playing game based on 'Rebel Moon'.

The Hollywood filmmaker - whose credits include 'Man of Steel', animation 'Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole' and 'Sucker Punch' - has confirmed he's making a video game based on his upcoming Netflix sci-fi movie.

Speaking to The Nerd Queens, he teased: “This RPG that we’re doing is just […] So immersive, so intense and so huge."

He went on to explain how it will be a “ridiculous scale” project with the game set to have a “completely realised universe” from the film.

Snyder admitted he's not allowed to reveal too much about the project, adding: "It’s gonna be really fun — anyway, I’m not supposed to be talking about this!”

'Rebel Moon' is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. A young woman (played by Sofia Boutella) is dispatched to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help those under threat take a stand.

Sir Anthony Hopkins will voice Jimmy, an impossibly sentient battle robot.

The cast also includes the likes of Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Cary Elwes, Doona Bae and Ed Skrein.

Snyder is directing the film from a script he wrote with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad. He is also producing along with his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller for The Stone Quarry.

Snyder's teaser comes after Netflix Games Studio revealed it's working on a AAA third-person role-playing game.