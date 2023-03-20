Jade Goody's son believes "no one really dies" and thinks his mother is still around in some form.

Bobby Brazier - who was just five years old when the 'Big Brother' star died of cancer aged 27 in 2009 - has a deep belief in spiritualism and feels "awareness is eternal" so people only ever just leave their body for elsewhere when they pass away.

He told Sunday Times Style magazine: "I believe that God, the universe, whatever you’d want to call it, are the same thing. Awareness is eternal. So we don’t die. My mum doesn’t die.

"We pass on the body like we change clothes, so no one really dies. They just leave the body that we had an attachment to.”

Asked if he believes Jade is still on Earth in some form, he replied: “The Earth, the universe or somewhere. Maybe as a guide, maybe as an angel, maybe as a teacher, maybe as a protector.”

The 19-year-old actor- whose father is presenter Jeff Brazier - has few memories of his mother and what he does know about her comes from other people's recollections.

Asked what he remembers of Jade, he said: “Not a whole lot. Maybe memories of memories. I’m always being told about her and what she meant to people. I guess I know my mum through other people’s memories of my mum.”

And Bobby has "never really thought" about how Jade experienced the highs and lows of fame, including when she was vilified over comments she made towards Shilpa Shetty on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

He said: “I’ve never really thought about her experience of fame.

“I think to assume that anybody’s experience of fame is glamorous, or that it will make you whole or happy, is silly. It might make some things better, but because of that it’ll make other things worse.”

The 'EastEnders' star believes the "trauma" he went through with his mother's death has helped him to become a "healer".

He said: “There’s a difference between therapy and spirituality. For me spirituality is the therapy above therapy.

"People will probably not grasp what I’m saying, but it makes sense to me.

" think I’m a healer. I’m more of a healer than I am an actor or a model.

"I feel like people are put through certain things and given certain traumas because they’re ready for it, and can heal through it and then heal other people. That’s where I get all my fulfilment from.”