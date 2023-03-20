The BBC has become the first UK media company to warn staff to delete TikTok from work phones amid security fears.

Bosses at the corporation also appear to be only the second news firm in the world after Denmark’s public service broadcaster to issue the advice after the app was banned on government phones in the UK and elsewhere amid suspicions data harvested by the platform could be shared with China by TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, headquartered in Beijing.

A BBC spokesperson said the advice was part of the corporation taking the safety and security of its systems, data and people “incredibly seriously”.

In an email to staff on Sunday, the company said: “The decision is based on concerns raised by government authorities worldwide regarding data privacy and security.

“If the device is a BBC corporate device, and you do not need TikTok for business reasons, TikTok should be deleted from the BBC corporate mobile device.”

TikTok told the BBC it was disappointed with the move, with a spokesperson for the platform saying: “The BBC has a strong presence on our platform, with multiple accounts from news through to music reaching our engaged community both in the UK and around the world.

“We believe these bans have been based on fundamental misconceptions and driven by wider geopolitics.

“We remain in close dialogue with the BBC and are committed to working with them to address any concerns they have.”

The BBC – which has around 5.2 million users on its TikTok channels and staff creating content for the platform – said it would continue to use the platform for editorial and marketing purposes for now and TikTok has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Countries also imposing TikTok bans include America, Canada, New Zealand and Belgium – and anyone working at the European Commission is also under the same restriction.

ByteDance employees were found to have tracked the locations of a handful of Western journalists in 2022 and the company says they were fired.

Despite insisting it is innocence of sharing information with China, a US TikTokker who recently shared a video criticising the Chinese government’s treatment of the Uighur Muslims had the clip taken down, with TikTok saying it was a mistake.