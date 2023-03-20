Gemma Arterton was told to drop her hometown accent or she would spend the rest of her career playing "maids".

The 'Quantum of Solace' star studied acting at London's prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) and she's revealed her teachers warned her to improve her elocution and lose her Kent brogue because it could have a negative impact on her work prospects.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, she explained: "[My accent] was associated with people from less affluent backgrounds. It’s different now at drama school but in my day, we were told to lose the accent or you’d only play maids or whatever. It’s a shame because I did have a strong working-class estuary accent. I feel a bit sad that it’s gone."

However, Gemma admits her Kent accent does return after she's had a few drinks or when she's spending time with her family. She added: "Yes [it comes out after a few drinks]! Or around my family. If I’m on the phone to my dad, my husband says my accent really changes."

The 37-year-old actress and her husband Rory Keenan welcomed their first child together just before Christmas and Gemma revealed how she's been coping with sleepless nights as a new mum.

She added: "[I've learned] how you can function quite well on not much sleep."

Gemma confirmed her pregnancy in November on the red carpet at Raindance Film Festival awards in London just weeks before she gave birth and she recently confessed she just wanted to keep her baby news private for as long as possible.

Speaking on the 'Plot Twist' podcast, she said: "I sort of avoided making it public for a long time, mainly because I couldn't be bothered to get dressed up or anything, but you know, in a way, it's good to kind of get it out there, and yeah, everyone's been very nice and supportive."