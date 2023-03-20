Saweetie is prone to "overthinking".

The 29-year-old rap star was originally scheduled to release her debut album in 2021 - but Saweetie is determined to be "really careful" with her first record.

She told E! News: "I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out.

"It's not something you play with. I'm a Cancer so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that and I take my art really serious."

Saweetie wants fans to "really understand" her story, and the 'My Type' hitmaker doesn't want to rush things.

She said: "I've been through a lot of interesting experiences. So, I wanna put that all into my album in the most artistic and organic way."

Last year, meanwhile, Saweetie claimed that she barely has time to "eat, rest or see family members".

The rapper claimed that music artists are all having to contend with a "crazy" schedule.

She said: "Not all artists show behind the scenes, we literally put in so much time. Our schedules get so crazy because we’re working all night, working all morning. Barely have time to eat, rest or see family members."

Saweetie also revealed that her ambition has been fuelled by sexism.

The rap star - whose real name is Diamonte Harper - has experienced sexism throughout her life, and she remains determined to prove her doubters wrong.

She said: "I’ve always proved people wrong. I’ve always proved men wrong.

"I think that women deal with it, not only in the [music] industry, but in everyday life, you know, not feeling equal or not being respected. So I wouldn’t even put my focus on experiencing it in the industry.

"I’ve experienced sexism all my life, but I think in times like that, it just fuels my ambition to just prove those who may not see me as an equal wrong."