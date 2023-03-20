Andy Kaufman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The iconic entertainer - who died in 1984, aged 35 - will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2023, alongside Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta.

Kaufman is best known for his stage and screen career, which included starring on the hit TV show 'Taxi' between 1978 and 1983.

However, he also enjoyed significant success in the world of professional wrestling, and he's now poised to enter the Hall of Fame, according to Variety.

Kaufman famously declared himself the Inter-Gender Wrestling Champion of the World and even offered cash to any woman who could pin him to the canvas.

The comedian ultimately became embroiled in a high-profile feud with Jerry 'The King' Lawler, another WWE Hall of Famer.

Kaufman and The King were actually good friends off screen. But he once accused Lawler of breaking his neck when after he performed a piledriver on him.

The duo also appeared together on an episode of 'Late Night with David Letterman' in 1982, when Lawler slapped Kaufman and knocked him out of his chair.

Kaufman's life and career was turned into a movie in 1999, when Letterman and Lawler starred alongside Jim Carrey in 'Man on the Moon'.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Ceremony will air on March 31 but at the moment, it's not clear who will induct Kaufman into the Hall of Fame.

Lawler, 73, suffered a stroke in February and it's not yet known whether he will attend the upcoming event, which will be held at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles.