Cameron Diaz is reportedly unlikely to return to Hollywood for another film.

The 50-year-old actress - who has Raddix, three, with Benji Madden - recently ended her acting hiatus in order to star alongside Jamie Foxx in 'Back In Action' - but she won't return to Hollywood for another film.

A source told DailyMail.com: "These back-to-back ten-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix."

Cameron hasn't appeared in a movie since starring in 2014's 'Annie'. But the blonde beauty is now determined to focus on her family life.

The insider added: "Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world."

The actress doesn't feel as though she has anything left to prove in the movie business.

The source said: "She has already proven herself in the industry and has nothing left to prove to anyone."

By contrast, another source previously insisted that Cameron was "having a blast" amid her acting return.

The insider explained: "Cameron has been filming in London for several weeks. She was nervous before she arrived in London, but then very excited."

The actress has been joined by her family in the UK capital over recent weeks, and the Hollywood star has also loved being back on a movie set.

The source said: "Filming has been amazing. Cameron really enjoys it. They have been doing a lot of nighttime filming.

"It hasn't bothered her, because she is jet-lagged anyway. Her family is with her for support."

What's more, Cameron has loved working with Jamie, 55, on the movie.

The source shared: "Everyone loves working with them. They are both incredibly hard working and never complain. Cameron is a sweetheart on the set. She is super chill and down to earth."