Shaquille O'Neal joked he underwent a Brazilian butt lift after his hip replacement.

The retired basketball legend caused confusion and concern when he shared a picture of himself in hospital, but now he has given a lighthearted update addressing his condition and the procedure he underwent.

He wrote on Instagram: "To all the people who are concerned. First let me start off by saying thank you.

"And lastly i am fine. Just had to get some BBL work done aka #hipreplacement. but yes i am fine no need to worry."

He joked about the Brazilian butt lift with a cheeky clip of his own backside in a pair of shorts, edited to pop in and out.

Meanwhile, late last year the former NBA player revealed he had lost almost three stone, having apparently weighed more than 23 stone before his diet and exercise plan.

Back in December, he explained: "A friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work.

“He was saying, ‘You can do this, you can’t do that – [eat] more vegetables, [your] iron’s low.’

“Once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped. It’s all about eating right.”

Dad-of-six Shaquille added he was not a “salad eater” but now takes supplements, drinks health shakes and avoids fizzy drinks.

He joked about his hopes for the future: “I think I could get the Marky Wahlberg look. I want to be known as the Black Mark Wahlberg.”

The ex-athlete admitted in November 2021 he hadn’t seen his abs since his professional basketball playing days.

He added his motivation to get back to the gym came from “starting to look old”, with one of his most major diet changes cutting out eating Oreos and cakes late at night.