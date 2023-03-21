With its cute characters and simple story, it would be easy to dismiss 'DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos' as being "just for kids".

But fortunately with entertaining action and a genuinely funny script - Superman: "Pretzels are my kryptonite". Batman: "Kryptonite is your kryptonite" - there's plenty to be found to keep gamers of all ages entertained over a good-sized campaign.

The game starts when Mr Mxyzptlk interrupts the inauguration of former Justice League member Snapper Carr as the new major of Happy Harbor and declares himself in the role instead, leaving it to Supreman, Batman and Wonder Woman to save the day.

While single players can switch through each character, taking advantage of the trio's differing abilities and special moves - which are acquired over the course of the game - one downside to the gameplay is that there is no co-op option in the main story mode, meaning those who want to play together will have to make do with Instant Action.

Although this means two players can team up,it can be a frustrating experience, particularly because all three characters' special abilities and alternative costumes are already unlocked.

Combat is simple but effective, with waves of enemies offering loot as they are defeated, and the ability to take advantage of the different characters' abilities by switching mid-battle makes for a smoother experience, particularly if your hero needs to recharge.

Comic book pages can be collected throughout the world, and in doing so, costumes that span the characters' entire comic book lives can be unlocked, a treat seemingly more for older players than children who may not grasp the significance of each outfit.

The game offers five levels of difficulty and should typically take around 15 hours to complete the whole story, depending on if you opt to follow all the dialogue (it's worth it) and take on all the side quests.

'Justice League: Cosmic Chaos' is available noe on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Rating (reviewed on Nintendo Switch): 4/5

By Viki Waters