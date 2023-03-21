Bella Hadid celebrated five years of sobriety with a trip to Las Vegas.

The 26-year-old model decided to quit drinking for good in 2018 and marked the milestone with an alcohol-free trip to Sin City over the weekend.

Alongside a video of herself partying with friends, she wrote on TikTok: "5 months alcohol free!"

Bella was in Las Vegas to attend the opening of Stanton Social Prime Caesars Palace having sponsored the event with her nonalcoholic drinks company Kin Euphorics and noted that she was feeling "anxious" about the trip but would be staying sober as she indulged in her drink brand whilst staying in the partying capital.

She told ExtraTV: "I used to come when I was younger to watch Cirque de Soleil and stuff with my dad on the weekend sometimes but being over 21 and being an adult, I feel like it's a different experience. So, yeah I am here for the first time as a functioning adult human!

"Whether it is not drinking alcohol at all or being able to handle your anxiety or your thoughts, being here, being in Vegas, we wanted to make sure that we were bringing the experience to people in America who want to have fun and really deserve to while they're doing it.

"I'm such a homebody, so I'm feeling a little overwhelmed, to be honest and I haven't seen this many people in a long time so I'm feeling a bit anxious but that's what Kin is for. I've just gotta settle my nerves and keep drinking Kin."

Bella recently admitted that she no longer feels the need to drink alcohol because of how it causes her to suffer from "horrible anxiety."

She said: "I don't feel the need because I know how it will affect me at three in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school!"