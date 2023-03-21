Netflix is set to release 40 more games in 2023.

The streaming service has announced plans to increase its gaming expansion with 40 titles coming this year, while it's also working with partners on another 30, and a further 16 new games in production at its own in-house studio.

In a press release, Netflix said: "Our goal is to develop a broad portfolio of games — in different genres and formats — because we believe everyone can find joy in games if they discover the one (or many!) that is right for them.

"This year we’re going to continue building our portfolio — and that means new games every month.

"Members will discover indie darlings, award-winning hits, RPGs, narrative adventures, puzzle games and everything in between, and we’re working with the world’s leading studios to bring you these games."

With more details to come, the company did confirm another Ubisoft game 'Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace' will drop on April 18.

Meanwhile, 'Monument Valley 1' and 'Monument Valley 2' are coming in 2024.

Netflix is largely focused on developing games based on popular shows, with 'Too Hot to Handle: Love is A Game' taking its inspiration from the dating reality show of the same name.

They added in the press release: "We saw our community flock to the title when it was released alongside Season 4 of the series and stay engaged through the weekly drops of in-game episodes.

"We are excited to partner with Nanobit again to release a new 'Too Hot to Handle' game later this year."