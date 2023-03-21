Ubisoft has revealed its latest Netflix-exclusive game, 'Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace', is arriving on April 18.

The gaming giant and the streaming platform's gaming arm are releasing three games, the first was January's 'Valiant Hearts: Coming Home'.

And the second one is "a rogue-lite game set in the wacky universe" of Ubisoft's 2015 game 'The Mighty Quest For Epic Loot'.

However, it has an "improved formula, deepened narrative and upgraded frantic action gameplay."

The third game is set to be part of the 'Assassin's Creed' franchise, though no further details are known at this time.

Netflix also announced in a new press release this week that both 'Monument Valley' games from developer Ustwo- will come to the service in 2024.

Netflix confirmed it has 126 games in development, with 40 expected this year.

It also has 70 titles on the way with partners, and a further 16 in development in-house.

The firm said: "Our goal is to develop a broad portfolio of games - in different genres and formats - because we believe everyone can find joy in games if they discover the one (or many!) that is right for them."