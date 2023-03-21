TikTok is banning AI deepfakes of "real private" people and as well as introducing restrictions for public figures.

The video sharing app has refreshed its moderation policies, including "advancing" rules for how the site treats "synthetic media, which is content created or modified by AI technology".

In a press release, TikTok said: "We're proud to be sharing these refreshed Community Guidelines offering our community much more transparency about our rules and how we enforce them.

"It takes a whole village to keep people safe online, so we're grateful to everyone in the TikTok community and to all of the external experts who have contributed and continue to help us advance our rules and stay a step ahead of emerging threats."

The community guidelines read: "We welcome the creativity that new artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital technologies may unlock.

"However, AI can make it more difficult to distinguish between fact and fiction, carrying both societal and individual risks.

"Synthetic media or manipulated that shows realistic scenes must be clearly disclosed. This can be done through the use of a sticker or caption, such as ‘synthetic’, ‘fake’, ‘not real’, or ‘altered’.

"We balance the expressive value that synthetic media has against the risk of harms to individuals.

"We do not allow synthetic media that contains the likeness of any real private figure.

"While we provide more latitude for public figures, we do not want them to be the subject of abuse, or for people to be misled about political or financial issues.

"We do not allow synthetic media of public figures if the content is used for endorsements or violates any other policy.

"This includes prohibitions on hate speech, sexual exploitation, and serious forms of harassment."