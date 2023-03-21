Acer has unveiled plans for a new AI e-bike.

The PC and laptop firm is branching out with the ebii bicyle using an AI called ebiiAssist, which can "learn" a user's riding style to offer "more personalised experience".

In a press release, Acer said: "The bike’s AI-powered ebiiAssist function adapts to the rider’s pedaling power, riding conditions, and preferred level of assistance, while intelligently adapting over time for a more personalized experience.

"During rides, the controller leverages its AI technology to automatically adjust motor output to provide effortless riding based on users’ pedaling and route environment.

"The ebii’s AI also harnesses big data and collects user insights through the ebiiGO companion app.

"Riders can connect their phone to their e-bike via Bluetooth, then use ebiiGO to check recommended routes, battery life, riding speed, auto-unlock settings, and more for greater control over their urban adventures."

The bike itself has a sturdy but lightweight aluminium frame fitted with an "intelligent vehicle control box".

They added: "The ebii comes with a durable and removable battery that can run for up to 110 km and charges up to 100 percent battery life in just 2.5 hours, while AI-optimized power distribution helps extend the battery life to support a full day’s ride."

Jerry Kao, Co-COO of Acer Inc, said in a statement: "The all-new Acer ebii delivers on our commitment to sustainability via technology and creative design, further driven by the desire to enhance user’s mobility and experiences.

"As urban commuters search for convenient, safe, and greener options, the Acer ebii’s AI assistance and innovative safety features empower them to go further, faster.”

Kao added: "Acer’s debut into the e-bike market brings together work from Acer’s subsidiaries, like MPS Energy’s power system and Xplova’s cycling computing.

“The cornerstone of the ebii’s design is the intelligent vehicle control box, which powers and directs the bike’s myriad of functions from one center of operations.”