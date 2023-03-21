Andy Samberg wanted to get out of his "comfort zone" in 'Lee'.

The 44-year-old comic stars alongside Kate Winslet in the World War II biographical film about the model-turned-photojournalist Lee Miller and had various motivations to play the photojournalist David Scherman in Ellen Kuras' picture.

In an interview with Collider, Andy said: "A big part of the draw for me outside of the fact that I was really drawn to playing this real person, David Scherman, and the script, was getting to work with Kate Winslet, who is someone that I just really admire and I know has an incredible work ethic and a consistent high quality of work.

"So when they asked if I'd be interested in that, that was, for me, a big reason I was willing to give it a shot and sort of go out of my comfort zone."

The 'Palm Springs' star reflected on the "heavy and intense" work that was required for the movie but is ultimately grateful that he took on the role.

Andy explained: "I haven't seen it yet, so I don't know how much I am or am not even in it. Could be a lot, could be a little, could be a medium amount. Those options are all on the table to them.

"But it was cool, man. I mean, it was really heavy and intense and I feel like it's something I would not have been ready for even a few years ago in terms of my life experience to be able to let my guard down that much and be that kind of grounded, and real, and vulnerable to it because it really covers some heavy things.

"But I'm glad I did it, and I can't wait to see it, and I hope it turns out great."