Kerry Katona is "on a mission" to lose weight.

The 42-year-old star - who is engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney - went under the knife for a tummy tuck in January and appeared to be delighted with the results but is now "over" feeling bad about her body and has been hitting the gym again in a bid to lose three stone.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: "I'm on a mission to lose some weight. As I write this, I've just finished a workout on the treadmill. I'm done with feeling crap about myself - it's about time I did something about it. I've been recovering from the corrective surgery I had in January, but I feel ready to get back to exercise now and my goal is to lose three stone. I'm still slightly swollen and I'm not ready to show off my stomach just yet, but I'm feeling positive."

However, the former Atomic Kitten singer- who was initially married to Westlife singer Brian Fadden, 42, from 2002 until 2006 and has Molly, 21, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with him but went on to have Heidi, 16, and Max, 14, with second husband Mark Croft, and also has eight-year-old daughter DJ with the late George Kay - went on to insist that surgery is "not a quick fix" to her weight problem but admitted that she needs to take things "steady" because she has been suffering from a broken foot since last year.

She added: "Surgery isn't just a quick fix - I need to put in the work, too. But I do need to take it steady, as I've found out I have a broken foot! I fell over while filming a TV show last year and never got it checked out. I've been in agony ever since, but just got on with it. I recently went for some physio and was told it's broken, so I've been walking around with a broken foot since last year!"