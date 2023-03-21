Paris Hilton has "always been good" at pretending to be a "dumb blonde".

The 42-year-old socialite became known around the world in the early 2000s when she starred in the first-of-its-kind reality show 'The Simple Life' with Nicole Richie before going on to launch a brief career in music, and has insisted that she can "do it all" as she prepares to release her second album.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she said: "It really was (ground-breaking), we are the OGs and it was amazing to see so many people inspired by it as we created a new genre of celebrity. I've always been ahead of my time! Just like I say, I'm not a dumb blonde, I'm just very good at pretending to be one.

"I've always loved music, I've played the violin and piano since I was a little girl. I've always loved singing. I'm in the studio doing my second album so it's just been incredible.

"I can do it all! I feel like you can be anything, you can be a mom, you can be a businesswoman, you can be an artist, you can do it all!"

Meanwhile, the Hilton Hotel heiress tied the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum, 42, in 2021 and documented the relationship on her reality show 'Paris in Love' before they welcomed their son Phoenix in January 2023.

She has said her life now feels so "complete" since she became a mother, and added: "We had been friends for so long but I feel like the timing is everything. I had such walls around my heart and it wasn't until I did my documentary that those walls came down. Carter made them come crashing down. But my life feels so complete [since becoming a mom], and I feel so excited for the future and he is just everything to me."

