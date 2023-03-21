Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have joked time is running out for them to keep working together now they have hit their 50s.

The long-time friends, whose 1997 Oscar-winning hit ‘Good Will Hunting’ propelled them to global fame, have reunited for their upcoming film ‘Air’ about how Nike built an empire based on their Michael Jordan basketball shoe.

In a joint interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Ben, 50, said about why they have renewed their collaboration: “That was one of the things that we kind of wanted to do.

“The idea of, like, ‘Why aren’t we hanging out and spending more time together, since we managed to stay friends this whole time?’”

Matt, 52, added: “Plus, we hit our 50s,” before Ben joked: “There’s not much time left” – prompting Matt to add: “I mean, you can see the end of the tunnel.”

Ben added about working again with Matt: “It was just so much fun. I don’t know. “It kind of felt like just us and getting to do the thing that we wanted to do. I did. I loved it. I loved it.

“I miss it every day since. It was the best, like, work experience of my life, without question.”

When the pair were asked what they had learned from working together and being friends since their 20s, Ben said: “Frankly, one of the lessons of growing older is, it’s not all about money.

“It’s not the most important thing. You spend your life chasing money, you might end up with a lot of money, but you’ll probably miss out on a lot of things.”

Ben, who last year married his old flame Jennifer Lopez, 53, added he had found more happiness than ever from his work as he has learned money isn’t everything and he had his children visit the set while he was working with Matt.

The actor – who has daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50, while Jennifer has 15-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme with her 54-year-old former spouse Marc Anthony – said: “I haven’t found that money changed any more happiness that I had. In fact, that’s the beautiful thing about this, is the happiness was being able to be here every day in Los Angeles with my children around, see them every day.

“Have them come visit the set. Work with my best friend my whole life. There’s nothing more that I want in my life.”