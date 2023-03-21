Keke Palmer will "never be the same again" after becoming a mum.

The 29-year-old actress welcomed her son Leodis with her NFL star boyfriend Darius Jackson towards the end of February and has now explained that becoming a parent for the first time has given her a "greater purpose" in life than any acting role ever could.

Alongside a snap of herself pushing the little one in a pram, she wrote on Instagram: "Took Mookie Mook for a stroll today!! Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all. Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!"

When it comes to buying baby items, the 'Nope' star went on to add that she had "no idea" that "mom stuff" was "such big business" but is loving being able to "indulge" with a host of purchases in her Amazon basket she is yet to pay for.

She added: "Also, loving the new world I get to indulge in now as a mom. I have so many things bagged in my Amazon cart, haven’t quite pulled the place the order button, but it feels good just adding it to the cart. You know, fake shopping hahaha. Mom 'stuff' is a big business, who knew?"