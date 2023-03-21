Emma D’Arcy’s style is inspired by David Bowie.

The late rock icon was famous for reinventing himself with new pop personas, such as Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane and the Thin White Duke, and his fashion choices have become part of pop culture.

Rising star Emma - who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off ‘House of Dragons’ - admits their own bold fashion choices are heavily influenced by Bowie, who passed away in January 2016 at the age of 69.

Talking to Highsnobiety, Emma said: "I’m obviously inspired by David Bowie. Is anyone’s style not inspired by David Bowie? It would be mad to say that! It’s not a conscious decision, but it would be wild to say there is anyone who isn’t influenced by David Bowie. If anything has changed my style, it’s my work.”

Emma - who identifies as non-binary, using the pronouns they/them - admits wearing skirts on the show makes them want to dress more masculine in real life.

The actress added: “Rhaenyra and the many skirts I have to wear to play that character, makes me want to dress more masculine. But doesn’t a recalibration process happen every time someone is pushed into a new context? I’ve learned you have to discover what you aren’t to know what you want to wear.

“I’m a trans-masc presenting person, and broadly, my instinct is to wear rigid shapes softly. I used to be more into texture, but now I’m gradually getting more into bright colours.

“Clothes are armour for me. They’re essential to who I am, and I feel different in different outfits.

“Outfits are a very tangible way to control how people see you. It’s related to why I dyed my hair bright red a little while ago. I didn’t really recognize myself at first — I felt new, and it was bliss. I’m chasing that exact feeling — a distance from a person familiar with my reflection."