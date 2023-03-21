A jukebox musical based on the hits of Stock Aitken Waterman will tour the UK later this year.

The record production trio - which consisted of Mike Stock, Matt Aitken, and Pete Waterman - is considered one of the most successful music partnerships of all time after creating more than 100 UK Top 40 singles for a plethora of acts like Dead or Alive, Sonia and Mel and Kim in the 1980s and now their songs will be performed as part of a new musical written and directed by Debbie Isitt, named after Kylie Minogue's smash hit 'I Should Be So Lucky.

In a statement, Mike Stock said on Tuesday (21.03.23), he said: "We have been approached many times over the years to authorise a musical using the songs from the Stock Aitken Waterman catalogue and have always resisted, until now! What Debbie, Jason, and the team behind the show have created is a truly original and shamelessly enjoyable rollercoaster ride through our hits."

The musical - which will be choreographed by Jason Gilkison of 'Strictly Come Dancing' fame - will tell the story of a young couple whose wedding plans go awry and will also feature 30 songs from the Hit Factory including the likes of Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up', Bananarama's 'Love In The First Degree' and Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan's duet 'Especially For You'.

Debbie Isitt said: “The music of Stock Aitken Waterman has been the soundtrack to both my life and the lives of all my friends. Their songs range from wonderful ballads to real pop anthems to dance floor classics, which are all perfect for an original musical.”

'I Should Be So Lucky' is set to open at the Manchester Opera House on 1 November before visiting Cardiff, then Plymouth, and going on to complete a Christmas run at the Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House from 12 to 30 December.

Further dates and casting details are to be announced at a later date.