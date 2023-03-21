Amanda Bynes’ former fiancé Paul Michael claims she had gone “off her meds” before she was put on a psychiatric hold after being found wandering naked and alone on the streets of LA.

He spoke out after the troubled ‘Easy A’ actress, 36, was said to have been spotted walking without any clothes on early on Sunday (19.03.23), before she waved a car down, called 911 and was then taken to a police station where a team put her on a “5150 psychiatric hold”.

Paul, who has been in an on-off relationship with Amanda since they broke off their engagement last July before getting back together a month later, told Page Six: “She got off her meds, and she’s still off her meds.. She’s wild.”

Paul added he and Amanda are “friends now”, after it was reported they had been living together in LA.

Amanda previously accused Paul on her Instagram of not “taking his medications,” relapsing with “crack cocaine” and watching “mom-and-son porn” before she “kicked him out” of her house.

He added to Page Six: “(Amanda) tried to kick me out, but I left to get my own place.

I moved home and established boundaries.”

Paul also insisted Amanda “lied” about her previous drug use and pornography accusations against him, claiming she “embarrassed” him in order “to keep the attention off her.”

He said: “She acted to shame me away,” adding Amanda “lied and cheated and had too many flings the entire time” they were together.

The pair got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2020, months after they stayed together at the same sober living facility, and Amanda posted an image of them holding hands on her Instagram in October.

The 5150 psychiatric hold Amanda is said to be hospitalised under refers to a legal action from the California Welfare and Institutions Code, which allows someone to be confined for 72 hours or more at the discretion of a medical professional – even if it is against their will.

Amanda is said to still be in hospital where she will be undergoing assessment.

She had been due to appear on Saturday at a reunion with the cats of ‘All That’ at a ’90s Con, with the actress pulling out due to an “unknown illness”, according to That’s 4 Entertainment.

Her appearance would have been her first since she was freed in March 2022 of her nine-year legal conservatorship controlled by her mum Lynn, which started in 2013 after she was involuntarily committed to a Pasadena psychiatric treatment facility following a public meltdown after a string of legal troubles.

Amanda’s offences included two hit-and-runs and a driving while under the influence in 2012, as well as an arrest a year later for chucking a bong from a window of her 36th floor apartment in Manhattan.