Dylan Sprouse is reportedly engaged to Barbara Palvin.

The 30-year-old actor has been dating supermodel Barbara, 29, since the summer of 2018 and now the pair are said to be "even happier than ever" as an insider has claimed they are set to tie the knot and "cannot wait" to begin a "new chapter" together.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Dylan and Barbara are engaged. They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy. They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides, but they’re even happier than usual. They can't wait to start this new chapter together."

The former Disney Channel star - who shot to fame alongside his twin brother Cole when they starred in 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' in the mid-2000s - is yet to speak out publicly about the supposed engagement, but the news comes just weeks after the couple attended the Mammoth Film Festival and Barbara was reportedly seen wearing a ring.

Even though no comment was made about the ring, a source told ET: "Barbara and Dylan seemed so happy and comfortable together all weekend during Mammoth Film Festival. Dylan let her do her thing at events and she was in a great mood. Barbara was a social butterfly and bopped around and talked to different people. They would make sure to check in with each other while they were out and spend time just the two of them too. When they were together, it was clear they were very in love."