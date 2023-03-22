Kieran Culkin hasn't met his brother Macaulay Culkin's latest addition to the family yet.

The 'Home Alone' actor quietly welcomed a second son, Carson, around Christmas time last year, but due to the siblings living thousands of miles apart, with Kieran, 40, in New York and Macaulay, 42, in Los Angeles, they haven't been able to stage a family meet-up just yet.

Macaulay also has son Dakota, who turns two next month, with his fiance Brenda Song.

Kieran has daughter Kinsey, three, and 19-month-old son Wilder with wife Jazz Charton.

He told Access Hollywood: “Well, the cousins live in Los Angeles, we live in New York.

“I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old and as busy as I am, there is no getting on a plane and going.”

The 'Succession' star added: “We just haven’t been able to figure that out."

He also took a while to meet his brother's first child due to the distance and the global pandemic.

Us Weekly reported earlier this week that Macaulay and Brenda were parents again.

Meanwhile, actress Brenda, 34, previously revealed that they're both "hands-on" parents.

Speaking about their approach, she told The Cut "My fiance and I are very hands-on.

"We don't have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born ... When I was working, my mom would bring [my son] to set so I could breastfeed and see him during the day.

"To my girlfriends that are pregnant I say, make sure you have help. Because your instinct is to want to do it all and you physically can't."