Joshua Jackson thinks being a dad is "magical".

The 44-year-old actor welcomed daughter Janie in April 2020 with wife Jodie Turner-Smith, 36, and admitted that his marriage is "a lot more homey" than it may seem on the outside.

He told E! News: "I would say I'm more married to cool than I am cool myself. The most surprising thing is that it's a lot more homey than it looks like from the outside. It's very, very baby-oriented and family-oriented inside the house. It's pretty spectacular, honestly. Mama does love a dress up and I don't mind getting dressed up and standing next to her. But this having a kid thing together is pretty magical."

Meanwhile, Joshua - who is known for his roles in 'Mighty Ducks' and 'Dawson's Creek' - is now starring as Victor, a Las Vegas bachelor, in the Audible romcom podcast 'Excessive'.

The actor explained that the part was a change for him because he hasn't played many "over-the-top characters" throughout his career.

He added: "Trust me, I'm not getting up on a high horse here. I've done plenty of stupid s***. There's something about the casino thing. The whole point of the city is for people to lose money. It's hard for me to have a good time when I can just feel the ache of desperation in the air everywhere. I haven't played very many what I would consider over-the-top characters.

"This guy is fairly over-the-top. Because you're not only telling the story with your voice and body, you're creating the whole world inside of these characters' voices. It's an opportunity to play. That's really what it felt like when I was in the recording studio. It was just playtime."