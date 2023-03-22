Amanda Bynes asked a woman to "hold her" as she wandered the streets naked, an eyewitness has claimed.

The 36-year-old star - who was in a conservatorship from August 2013 to March 2022 - is said to have gone "unnoticed" as she wandered naked and alone in Los Angeles in the early hours of Sunday (19.03.23) morning, with an eyewitness now revealing that she seemed to be "out of it" at the time.

The eyewitness told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Amanda was wandering alone on Hollywood Blvd. at around 1 am. No one really recognised her or noticed her. She was walking tensely and by herself.

"A woman started walking with her and tried to help her. Amanda asked the woman to hold her. Amanda seemed to be in a loving, wholesome mood [but] seemed as though she was out of it."

The eyewitness went on to claim that former child star - who broke off her engagement to Paul Michael last year, but has been in an on/off relationship with him since then and has reportedly been placed on psychiatric hold since the incident over the weekend - "did not want" to return home because she had been "kicked out".

It's also been claimed that she wanted to be dropped off at a friend's house, but the friend didn't answer the door.

The eyewitness added: "She asked to be dropped off at her friend’s place in Beverly Hills. When the woman went to drop her off, Amanda’s friend did not answer. Amanda said she did not want to go home and noted that her boyfriend kicked her out. Amanda then asked to be dropped back off on Hollywood Blvd., and the woman obliged."