Bill Gates says AI is one of the most significant tech advancements in decades.

The Microsoft founder called the development as momentous as the microprocessor, the computer’s for personal use, the internet and the cell phone.

The 67-year-old billionaire wrote in a blog post: "It will change the way people work, learn, travel, get health care, and communicate with each other.

"It wrote a thoughtful answer that was probably better than most of us in the room would have given.”

"I knew I had just seen the most important advance in technology since the graphical user interface (GUI)."

Bill - who co-chairs the Bill and Melinda Foundation - claims the tech will be a force for good in the developing world amid a crisis around child mortality.

"AI-driven improvements will be especially important for poor countries, where the vast majority of under-5 deaths happen.

"Many people in those countries never get to see a doctor, and AIs will help the health workers they do see be more productive."

Bill admitted that “market forces” will not deliver this outcome alone and will need pressure from outside elements.

He said: "Market forces won't naturally produce AI products and service that help the poorest.

"With reliable funding and the right policies, governments and philanthropy can ensure that AIs are used to reduce inequity.

"Just as the world needs its brightest people focused on its biggest problems, we will need to focus the world's best AIs on its biggest problems."