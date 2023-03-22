Google has launched their rival to ChatGPT.

The tech giant has released Bard, their version of an AI chatbot, which unlike its competition, can pull up fresh information from across the internet and boasts a “Google it” function.

Along with this, it supplies sourcing for its facts like Wikipedia.

However, Google admitted that Bard will have “limitations” and could show inaccurate information and display a bias as it “learns” from data with in-built perspectives and information that already exists.

AI chatbots can pen a number of things like essays, song lyrics, poems and so on. After its November 2022 launch, ChatGPT boasted more than one million users, according to their parent company, OpenAI.

Following this, it obtained high-profile investors like Microsoft, who have added it to their search engine Bing last month. They also shared their plan to bring the tech to their other products, such as Word, Excel and Powerpoint.

Google labelled Bard “an experiment” and wanted it to be a “launchpad for creativity”.

Jack Krawczyk, a senior product director, told BBC News: “So much of the [media] coverage is that AI is the hero. I think the human is the hero and large language models are here to help unlock creativity."

According to Google, Bard is programmed not to answer rude questions to stop it giving an answer that contains harmful or illegal content but Zoubin Ghahramani, the vice president of Google Research, explained "like any method these guardrails will occasionally fail"