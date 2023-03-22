Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are having marriage counselling to work through their problems.

The 49-year-old actress has been married to reality star Dean, 56, since 2006 and she has Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and six-year-old Beau with him - but an insider has now claimed that counselling has been a "huge" for them lately.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They've had their ups and downs, as they always have had, but they are still doing their best to make it work. Marriage counselling has been a huge part of how they are trying to work things out, and so far, it’s gone fairly well.

"Their kids are doing well. Everyone is doing their best to keep things afloat and live a life that’s as normal as possible and trying to stay happy."

The Hollywood couple sparked rumours of trouble when Dean was not featured on their annual family Christmas card in 2020 and just a few months later, the former '90210' actress was spotted without her wedding ring.

An insider later claimed that the pair were doing things "as a family" for the sake of the children but they had been sleeping in separate bedrooms.

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Tori and Dean do things as a family for the sake of their kids and live in the same house but sleep in separate rooms. Tori is more vocal about what goes on between them, and Dean is just completely checked out. Dean has been caught in so many lies and infidelities over the years and Tori is just over it.

"Dean does not want to get divorced because of financial reasons, and Tori doesn't want to for the sake of their family."