Chrissy Teigen is determined to ensure that her family are "happy and healthy".

The 37-year-old model - who has Luna, six, Miles, four, and Esti, two months, with husband John Legend - has revealed that she loves doing "the little things" with her family.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're my everything! ... We love going to Dave and Buster's. We love going to arcades on the weekends ... We love the little things.

"We're just homebodies really, and any chance that we get to be together usually revolves around all of us doing our own things, but together."

On the other hand, Chrissy acknowledges that her attitude could prove detrimental one day.

She shared: "My therapist asked me what I do for myself or what I enjoy, and right now, the honest answer is I enjoy making my family really happy. I enjoy cooking for them, I enjoy throwing parties for them, and I enjoy going to their soccer games.

"It’s hard when people tell you, ‘You have to take care of yourself, so you can take care of all these people,’ when it really does bring me joy to do things like that … I'll probably hit a wall soon and be like, ‘Oh my god. I can't believe I was trying to do it all!’ But I'm one of those people that has to learn from my own mess, so I'll figure it out eventually."

Chrissy and John welcomed Esti more than two years after she suffered a pregnancy loss with their son Jack.

In September, John admitted that the pain of losing his son will never "completely go away".

The award-winning musician told the BBC: "That pain is never going to completely go away. You're never exactly the same after you lose someone."