EA has announced it's set to delist 'Battlefield 1943', 'Battlefield: Bad Company', and' Battlefield: Bad Company 2'.

The company announced this week that it will be removing the trio of 'Battlefield' titles from digital stores from April 28.

What's more, the company has made a U-turn after previously stating in error that 'Mirror’s Edge' was also going to be de-listed.

It explained: "An earlier version of this announcement included Mirror's Edge. That was an error. We currently have no plans to remove Mirror’s Edge from digital storefronts."

The first game in the series was released in 2008. A sequel, ‘Mirror's Edge Catalyst’, followed in 2016.