Doja Cat gets breast reduction and liposuction

Published
2023/03/22 15:00 (GMT)

Doja Cat has undergone breast reduction and liposuction surgery.

The 27-year-old rap star has taken to social media to confirm that she recently went under the knife.

Doja - whose real name is Amala Dlamini - wrote on Twitter: "got my t****** done and my **** bedazzled (sic)"

The 'Juicy' hitmaker subsequently revealed that she's "healing really fast" from the surgery.

Asked how she was feeling by one of her followers, Doja replied: "4 days into recovery rn

"feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast. (sic)"

Doja previously revealed that she was planning to have a breast reduction.

She said on Twitter in 2022: "I’m literally about to get surgery this winter lmao. I just want my t****** pulled up cuz some of my tops don’t fit the way i want them to. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Doja also revealed last year that she was planning to "disappear for a little bit".

The rap star has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years - but Doja explained that she wanted to take a step back from her career in the music business.

The chart-topping rapper - who released her debut album, 'Amala', in 2018 - explained: "I want to finish this tour up, kill it, and see my fans happy. And then I want to start writing again. I’m going to finish this next album, and then I’m going to get the f*** out for a second.

"I want to disappear for a little bit and just do things like wear slides and go to the farmers market. I don’t give a s*** about vegetables, but how fun!"

© BANG Media International

dojacat

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

