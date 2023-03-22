Sly Stone is set to release a memoir.

The 80-year-old musician has confirmed that he'll release his new memoir, titled 'Thank You', later this year.

Sly said: "For as long as I can remember folks have been asking me to tell my story, I wasn't ready. I had to be in a new frame of mind to become Sylvester Stewart again to tell the true story of Sly Stone. It's been a wild ride and hopefully my fans enjoy it too."

Sly will share his dramatic life story with the world, with his memoir recalling his rise in the music business and his erratic behaviour.

The book has been written with Ben Greenman, who has previously written memoirs with George Clinton and Brian Wilson, among others.

Lee Brackstone, of the publishing company White Rabbit, has described the memoir as a "revealing portrait of one of the defining musical geniuses of the 20th century".

Lee said in a statement: "['Thank You'] covers all aspects of Sly’s creative life (which, contrary to conventional wisdom, never ended) and his personal life; his childhood in a church-going musical family in northern California, the golden years of hits and psychedelic funk with the Family Stone, his battles with drug use over five decades and eventually getting clean three years ago.

"It is a revealing portrait of one of the defining musical geniuses of the 20th century, inspiring but also melancholy of course."

Meanwhile, Questlove previously announced plans to direct a documentary about Sly.

The 52-year-old musician explained that the documentary will tell the story "behind the rise, reign and fadeout of one of pop music’s most influential artists and, in doing so, tells a very human story about the cost of genius".