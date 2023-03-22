Derek Hough "wishes" he didn't have to dance at his own wedding.

The 37-year-old dancer - who is best known for appearing on 'Dancing with the Stars' - has admitted that he doesn't really want to take to the floor when he ties the knot with Hayley Erbert, because he wants to "be in the moment".

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I better have fireworks. I'll be so disappointed. Listen, California, we've had a lot of rain. We're good. We can have fireworks!

"I kind of wish we didn't need to do a first dance. Because I just want to, like, be in the moment. We will have a first dance. But I want to try to make it feel not like a performance. I want it to be a [real] first dance, you know what I mean?"

Last year, Derek - who appeared on 'Dancing with the Stars' from 2007 until 2016 and won the show a record-breaking six times with his celebrity partners - revealed that he and Hayley were still prepping for their big day.

However, he also teased that their wedding will not take place in a church and is more likely to be in an outdoor setting.

Speaking on 'The Today Show', he said: "It won’t be traditional that it will be like in a church or anything like that.

"We both love the outdoors, and we love nature, so it’ll be something with that. We’re very excited about it and just thinking about it with friends and family and loved ones, we want it to be an event. We have a lot of fun things planned for it, so it’s going to be really special."