Hailey Bieber's new campaign images as FILA's global brand ambassador have been released.

The 26-year-old model teamed up with the sportswear brand last Fall for a new retro-inspired campaign for which she has been photographed by Renell Medrano and styled by herself alongside Dani Michelle.

The latest campaign will be featured in digital elements globally, including outdoor and subway signage, digital banners and across FILA social channels.

FILA has released a selection of styles as seen on Hailey throughout the campaign. The featured pieces, including the cropped sweater vest, cropped red pullover, and oversized v-neck pullover, are recreations of iconic FILA designs.

When she first announced the collaboration, Hayley - who is married to pop star Justin Bieber - said: “My style is ever-evolving and FILA’s designs are timeless and the perfect complement to my everyday wardrobe.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work closely with the brand to pull these iconic pieces and present them in a way that feels like a true reflection of my personal style.”

Gene Yoon, Global Chairman at FILA, added: “Hailey has an enviable and often imitated street style, and she has quickly emerged as a fashion icon for this generation.

“As a brand, we have always celebrated individuality and a willingness to take chances in design. Hailey is fearless with her fashion choices, with a versatility, authenticity and originality in the expression of her style. FILA has organically become part of Hailey’s closet and it was a natural fit to work together on this new campaign.”

To shop Hailey’s looks as seen in the campaign, visit Fila.com and Fila.co.uk