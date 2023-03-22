Raquel Leviss plans to attend the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion - despite the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal.

The 28-year-old former beauty queen - who had an affair with Tom that lasted several months - has confirmed that she will come face-to-face with her co-stars at the upcoming reunion.

Asked if she intends to attend the reunion, Raquel told E! News: "Yes, I will be attending the reunion in person."

Tom, 39, and Ariana Madix split shortly after it emerged that he had an affair with Raquel, who subsequently issued a public apology.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Raquel wrote: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

The reality TV star also promised to reflect on her mistakes.

She said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"

Tom also offered a public apology after the scandal erupted.

Tom - who dated Ariana for nine years before their split - said: "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."