Sydney Sweeney considers fixing cars to be her "party trick".

The 25-year-old actress - who is well-known for her love of restoring vintage cars - has revealed that she really appreciates growing up around mechanics.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I was always watching my cousins or my uncles work on cars and I wanted to be able to do it too.

"I think that seeing them and seeing the gratification you get when your car breaks down, you can fix it yourself, that was what was so cool to me."

Sydney was also encouraged to learn more about cars by her mom.

She recalled: "When I was learning how to drive, my mom would make me randomly pull over on the side of the road, and she would tell me to get out. And I'm like, 'What's wrong? She'd say, 'Go change the tyre.' But there's nothing wrong with the tyre! And she would make me get out and change the tyre.

"At the time, I was like, 'Why the hell am I having to do this?' But now I'm so appreciative of those moments because I love cars. I know how to feel confident behind the wheel, and that has empowered me to explore, how to rebuild a car."

Sydney admits that people have often been surprised by her knowledge of cars.

The actress said: "If people know about it, they ask, 'You know how to work on a car?'

"After 'Euphoria', if I wrapped on a day or had a day off, I'd go to the garage and work on my Bronco. And when I would come to work the next day, they'd be like, 'What'd you do?' And I'd say, 'Oh, I went to the garage.' And they were just so confused. And I would drive my cars to set and I would work on them in basecamp. They'd be like, 'What is Sydney doing?'"