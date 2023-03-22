Lea Michele's son has been taken to hospital for a "scary health issue".

The 'Glee' actress has apologised to fans after pulling out of two performances of 'Funny Girl' on New York's Broadway on Wednesday (22.03.23) after two-year-old Ever - who she has with husband Zandy Reich - needed medical treatment for undisclosed reasons.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I'm so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today. We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.

"I'm so sorry. Please send us some love and strength."

'Funny Girl' also confirmed Julie Benko will be stepping into the role of Fanny Brice for both the matinee and evening performances in place of Lea.

The 36-year-old star took on the role last September and confirmed earlier this month she has extended her run to stay with the show until it closes this September.

Speaking on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan', she said: "I was originally only supposed to stay until June.

"Signing on to this and taking on this this role with a toddler. I haven't been on Broadway in 15 years. I really didn't know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York.

"But I'm having such an amazing time and we have the most amazing cast and it is just such a beautiful experience. So myself, Tova Feldshuh, Ramin [Karimloo] and Jared [Grimes], we've all decided that we are going to see this to the end September 3rd."