John Legend has learned to "lock the door" to keep his and Chrissy Teigen's "sex life alive".

The 'All of Me' hitmaker and his 37-year-old wife - who have Luna, Miles, four, and Esti, two months, together - have been forced to take extra precautions when they want to have a "good time" because otherwise they will get interrupted by their children.

Asked his secret to "hot sex", John told Alex Cooper on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: “Lock the door if you have kids.

“Our kids have a way of finding their way into our room, so if we ever want to have a good time, we gotta lock the door."

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old singer admitted he thinks Chrissy's sense of humour is her "hottest" quality.

He gushed: "It’s probably obvious, but she makes me laugh all of the time and I think that just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh.

“Even when you go through the worst things … when [your partner] has a sense of humour it just makes life better, it really does.”

John and Alex also discussed the possibility of a biopic being made about the 'Ordinary People' singer, and he hilariously suggested a baby should play him, though the host pitched for Rege-Jean Page.

Explaining his choice, John said: “Everyone puts their light-skinned babies up and they all think, ‘My baby looks like John Legend,’ because I have cheeks and dimples and a lot of babies look like me.

“Basically, my biopic will happen 30 years from now, and one of the Internet babies will play me.”

And when it came to who could play Chrissy, John said: “Maybe Olivia Rodrigo or something?”

But the 'La La Land' star also suggested there was no need to cast anyone else.

He mused: "I don’t know how this works, because we kind of have acted.

"Do we play ourselves? 50 [Cent] played himself [in Get Rich or Die Tryin’].”