Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos resorted to "ludicrous" sexual "rituals" on FaceTime when they were separated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple - who married in 1996 and have children Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20, together - spent 10 months apart while the actor was shooting 'Riverdale' in Canada and now the pair have laid bare the ways they tried to stay connected and keep their marriage alive when they were unable to be physically together.

Speaking with their marriage counsellor, Dr. Linda Carter, on the first episode of Kelly's podcast 'Let's Talk Off Camera', the 52-year-old presenter said: "There were rituals. Can I tell you something? We had sexual rituals that were so ludicrous over FaceTime.

"I became so alarmed at my appearance over FaceTime that I started rigging the computer to hang from a ladder. I'm not kidding.

"I hung the computer over a ladder so that I could look up to Mark and he did not have to see what gravity was actually doing [to me].

"You get really close to yourself in situations where you're separated from your husband for long periods of time."

Kelly also teased her husband about how he's only recently learned the difference between sex and intimacy.

Mark said: "I'm going to blame it on the fact that I traveled so much. A lot had to happen in the time that I was home.

"I wanted to get intimacy in and the sex in. So they became one and the same."

The 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' host suggested a "potential dealbreaker" for her 51-year-old spouse would be if she "cut [him] off sexually".

He agreed but added: "Unless you had some type of medical condition where, like, you lost the use of [your body]."

Kelly admitted there were times she wanted a break from sex when going through the menopause, prompting Mark to admit there would be a "problem" if their sex life dried up completely.

He quipped: "I didn't give you a break."

He then added: "There have never been months [between having sex] unless I was in another country but if you just decided, 'Yeah, we're not having sex anymore,' I would probably have a problem with that."