Nick Cannon regrets not having children with Christina Milian.

The 'Masked Singer' host - who has fathered 12 children with six women - dated the 41-year-old singer-and-actress for two years after meeting on the set of 2003 movie 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' and he admitted they talked about the possibility of having a family but things never worked out.

Speaking to the Shade Room in an interview shared on YouTube, he wrote: "Everybody talks about having kids [in relationships]. If I say this, I know it’s gonna go viral.

"But when Christina Milian and I were doing 'Love Don’t Cost a Thing', I remember when I found out she was pregnant [years later] … I was like, ‘Dang, man.'

“But I was so happy for her. I remember we [were] kids in love early on, and so we talked about that. But to each his own. Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it’s supposed to be given.”

Christina previously recalled learning Nick had been unfaithful to her by hacking into his phone and being horrified by what she found.

She told E! News in 2019: “The next thing you know, I was reading [everything]. For, like, a month, I was reading messages.

"It was unreal that it was happening. He was living at my house. … It was just like, ‘Wait, under my roof this is happening?’ It just kind of blew me away. "

The 'Falling Inn Love' actress - who has Violet, 12, with ex-husband The Dream, and Isaiah, three, and 23-month-old Kenna with boyfriend Matt Pokora - was filming in Romania at the time so had to wait before confronting Nick about what she'd found.

She said: “I was like, ‘I cannot bust him when I am away. I need to bust him in person, so in the meantime, I’m gonna get my intel, make sure that this is for real for real.'

“And it was for real, so it was enough. … I wanted to be able to see him in person, go over it — not like it would change anything — but part of me was like, ‘He was my first love.'”