Chris Martin only eats one meal a day after being inspired by Bruce Springsteen.

The Coldplay frontman stops eating at 4pm every day, meaning he skips dinner, after seeing the 73-year-old singer was in "even more shape" than him last year and discovering Bruce only has one meal a day.

Chris said on the 'Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend' podcast: "I actually don’t have dinner anymore. I stop eating at four and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen.

"I was lucky enough to go over there to lunch the day after we played Philadelphia last year. I was on a really strict diet anyway.

"But I was like, ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me’ and Patti [Bruce's wife] said he’s only eating one meal a day. I was like, 'Well, there we go. That’s my next challenge.' "

Chris joked his only meal of the day is "flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce".

In 2021, the 46-year-old singer admitted he had only cooked twice in the previous 10 years - and set the kitchen on fire both times.

He told BBC Radio 2: "I’m not a great cook. I’ve cooked twice in the last 10 years and both times the Fire Brigade came and I’d like to send a shout out to them in North London Fire Department who’ve saved me twice. The second time they came and said ‘have you been cooking again?’ "

Asked what he burnt, he admitted: "Um, er, pasta and toast because I said I’d cook dinner, but then I got distracted and went to work on a song and then forgot until, anyway!"

In 2016, Chris revealed he was on the 6:1 diet, in which he ate six days a week but fasted on the seventh day by drinking water.

He told Fresh 102.7: "I fast once a week, yeah, one day a week.

"This guy said to me, ‘Try not eating for a day, it will make your body feel healthier,’ and I did it and I found I could sing a bit better, and also I felt so grateful for food."