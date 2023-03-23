Christina Ricci is "open" to a return to 'Wednesday'.

The 43-year-old actress plays evil teacher Marilyn Thornhill in the first season of the hit Netflix series that serves as a spin-off to 'The Addams Family', and she played coy when asked if she's going to be back for the second instalment.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she admitted: "I don't think I'm allowed to say."

She then continued: "On my end, the door is open.

"She was so fun to play! It's always so fun to play a villain."

Christina - who played the role of Wednesday Addams in a pair of 'Addams Family' movies in 1991 and 1993 - also gushed over lead star Jenna Ortega, 20, who plays the titular character on the show.

She said: "Jenna is so smart and grounded and talented and capable, I think she doesn't need any help."

The latter recently admitted she thought nobody was going to watch 'Wednesday.'

The acclaimed actress confessed the show surpassed her expectations.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper " I didn’t expect the reaction. The ['Wednesday'] cast and I, I remember, we used to talk about it in Romania [where the show was filmed], we were like, ‘Hey, what do you think will happen with the show?’ That was it, that was the most we ever really got into it. So I thought it wasn’t going to be watched. That it will be a nice little gem that someone finds, but …"

Meanwhile, Jenna recently caused controversy after admitting to changing her lines on set.

She claimed she "became unprofessional" and started refusing to say certain lines and one writer accused the 'Jane the Virgin' star of making herself out to be "better" than the writers and Tim Burton.

Jenna said on the 'Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard' podcast : "There were times on that set where I even became unprofessional, in a sense, where I just started changing lines.

"The script supervisor thought I was going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers, and they'd be like, 'Wait, what happened to the scene?' And I would have to go through and explain why I couldn't do certain things."