Ariana Madix thinks Raquel Leviss has received "mean girl treatment" from her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars.

The 28-year-old former beauty queen was recently revealed to have had an affair with Tom Sandoval, Ariana's now ex-boyfriend - but in an episode of the show filmed prior to the scandal, Ariana launched a defence of Raquel.

During a girls' trip to Las Vegas, Katie Maloney said: "Watching Raquel try to create a thought is mesmerising. I don’t give a f*** what she thinks about me."

Kristina Kelly and Lala Kent also made critical comments about Raquel during the show.

But Ariana was keen to defend her from criticism.

She said in a confessional: "It’s very difficult for me to wrap my mind around the idea that Raquel is fighting people and being crazy.

"I would think that Katie, Lala and Kristina gave the mean girl treatment to Raquel like they’ve given to other people in the past."

Tom, 39, and Ariana split shortly after it emerged that he had an affair with Raquel, who subsequently issued a public apology.

Raquel wrote on Instagram: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

The TV star also promised to reflect on her mistakes.

She said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"