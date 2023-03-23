TikTok’s CEO will testify to Congress amid concerns it will be banned in the US.

Shou Zi Chew, the head of the Chinese-based social media app that boasts over a billion users, is set to sit and answer questions from American lawmakers as President Biden’s administration threatens to disallow the service being used on American soil.

The video-sharing platform - which is owned and operated by ByteDance - has faced years of scrutiny from across the political aisle as they both share concerns users data is shared with the Chinese government, a claim that TikTok has denied over and over again and assure worries by saying all data gathered in the US is not held inside China.

Prior to the hearing, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican representative in the house, accused TikTok of “knowingly allowed the ability for the Chinese Communist Party to access American user data”.

She continued: “Big tech has increasingly become a destructive force in American society. The energy and commerce committee has been at the forefront of asking big tech CEOs – from Facebook to Twitter to Google – to answer for their companies’ actions. These efforts will continue with TikTok.”

Chew - who has previously worked at Goldman Sachs and joined the social media giant in March 2021 - called his appearance at the Capitol a “pivotal moment”.

In a video shared to TikTok, he said: “Some politicians have started talking about banning TikTok. That’s almost half the US coming to TikTok.”

Prior to this, doubt has already been casted over his and his company’s trustworthiness by politicians, who already have limitations on their TikTok usage as it is not permitted to be downloaded on devices owned by the US legislature, a move copied all over the world like in the UK, the Netherlands and the European Commission.

Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat representing the state of Virginia, said: “While I appreciate Mr Chew’s willingness to answer questions before Congress, TikTok’s lack of transparency, repeated obfuscations and misstatements of fact have severely undermined the credibility of any statements by TikTok employees, including Mr Chew.”