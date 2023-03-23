Kerry Katona has been ignoring the pain of a broken foot since last year.

The 42-year-old star was shocked when her physio told her she'd likely broken a bone when she took a tumble but she thinks continuing to work and move around on the injury just shows how hard working she is.

Sharing a photo of her bruised and swollen foot on Instagram, she wrote: "Soooo last year I went over on my foot on the first day of filming a new tv show (which comes out this year)!!

"But unfortunately I never got it sorted and I've continue to work on it ever since and only last week I went to physio and she actually told me it's broken!!

"Sometimes it feels ok and then depending on the weight I put on the foot and the angle it really bloody hurts!! But I just want to say it goes to show my work ethic!! Broken foot or not. You cannot say, I'm not a bloody grafter."

The former Atomic Kitten singer admitted she "shouldn't" be working out because of her injury but she's continuing to push herself despite the pain.

In a video on her Instagram Story, she said: "Just tried to some yoga, last year I went over on this foot, I don't know if you can see the swelling and I've actually broken it. I only found out the other week.

"I'm supposed to be having physio I don't have time to myself to get it done. I shouldn't have just done yoga, but oh well I've done it.

'"Im going to have to carry on as I've got a show to film today. So I'm going to have to leave it and just hobble around.'"